Patricia M. Shaw, 92

Patricia M. (Harding) Shaw, age 92, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, March 10, 2024 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Patricia was born in Weymouth, to the late William and Isabelle (Johnson) Harding. She was raised and educated there. She lived in Quincy’s Houghs Neck for over seventy years.

Patricia was employed as a waitress at the former Woolworth’s in Quincy Center, and had also worked as an associate at the South Shore YMCA in Quincy. She had been retired for many years.

Patricia was talented at sewing, and was also an excellent cook and baker.

Beloved wife of the late David A. Shaw.

Devoted mother of David A. Shaw, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Quincy, Brenda Mastrorilli and her husband Steven of Plymouth.

Loving grandmother of Samantha and Matthew, Frank and Juliana.

Cherished great grandmother of Nolan and Harper.

The last of six siblings, she was predeceased by William Harding, Thomas Harding, Lorraine Cornell, Dorothy Dennison, and Marjorie Pelrine.

Patricia is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, March 14, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 10 – 11 a.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.