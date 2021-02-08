Patricia M. Smith

Patricia Marie (Regan) Smith of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Boston where she was raised and educated, she lived in Weymouth for 41 years and worked for 10 years for John Hancock Life Insurance before retiring. She enjoyed traveling and cooking, especially for her family.

The beloved wife of the late Robert O. Smith, Pat was the loving mother of Lynne Hession and her husband Bob of Middleboro, Adrienne Smith of Avon, and Susan Chiocchio and her husband Michael of Plymouth; dear grandmother of Kayla Hession and her fiancé Earle Miller of Middleboro and Tyler Chiocchio of Plymouth; and is also survived by her cousins Susan Moyer and Dana and David Byrne, sister-in-law Helen Smith, and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Funeral Mass on Monday, Feb. 8 at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Church 44 School St. Quincy. Burial is at Milton Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.