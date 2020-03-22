Patricia M. ‘Tricia’ Plaziak, 67

Patricia M. “Tricia” (Ritchie) Plaziak, age 67, a longtime Quincy resident, died, Friday, March 20, 2020, at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her husband, Thomas.

Patricia was born in Medford, to the late William and Marion (Boyce) Ritchie. Raised and educated in Medford, she was a graduate of Medford High School, Class of 1970. She was also a graduate of the former Malden Hospital School of Nursing. She had lived in Quincy for the past 32 years.

Tricia was employed as a nurse in the healthcare industry for many years.

Beloved wife for 32 years of Thomas H. Plaziak.

Dear sister of Susan Palmieri and her husband Joseph of Nashua, NH, and the late Karen Green.

Tricia is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services will be private.

