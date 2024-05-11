Patricia Mary Byrne, 80

Patricia Mary Byrne, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, died suddenly in her home on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. She was 80.

Pat was born in Milton on May 11, 1943 and was the daughter of the late George and Catherine (Irwin) Byrne. She was raised in the Quincy neighborhood of Wollaston, attended local schools, and graduated from North Quincy High School.

Pat was a gentle soul whose presence illuminated the lives of those fortunate enough to know her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and cherished memories.

Born with a tender heart and a curious mind, Pat found solace and joy in the simple pleasures of life. A devoted reader, she often found herself immersed in the pages of books, where she discovered worlds beyond her own. Her passion for literature was matched only by her keen interest in politics and current events, as she eagerly absorbed the happenings of the world through the lens of the news.

Yet, amidst her intellectual pursuits, Pat found true delight in the arts. She found enchantment in the graceful movements of the ballet and the melodious voices of the Irish tenors. Countless evenings were spent in the company of these cultural treasures, each performance etching a memory in her heart.

Pat’s love for her family knew no bounds, and she cherished every moment spent in their presence. As an aunt, she embraced her role with joy and dedication, showering her nieces and with affection and wisdom. Her quiet demeanor belied a fierce devotion, as she selflessly cared for her mother until her final breath, embodying the essence of a true caregiver.

In every aspect of her life, Pat exuded a sense of peace and tranquility that resonated with all who knew her. Her gentle spirit and nurturing nature brought comfort and solace to those in need, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of many.

Though she may have bid farewell to this earthly realm, Pat’s spirit will forever live on in the cherished memories she leaves behind. May her kind soul find eternal rest, surrounded by the love and warmth she so generously shared with the world.

Pat was the devoted sister of Gerald I. Byrne and his wife Diana of Newport, Rhode Island, and his late wife Eleanor (McKinnon) Byrne, who died in 2012. She was the loving aunt of Janine Byrne and her husband Bruce Picard Jr. of Cambridge and Jaime Byrne of Quincy. Pat was the loving great aunt of Astrid Picard of North Carolina and Grace Picard of Jamaica Plain and is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, May 16, 2024, 9-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Patricia’s name to the Boston Ballet by visiting: www.bostonballet.org/home/support/donate.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.