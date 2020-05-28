Patricia McIver, 90

Patricia McIver, age 90, of Squantum, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 25 at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mary A. (Doucette) Graham. She attended local schools and was the first in her family to graduate from high school.

Mrs. McIver and her husband raised their family with love and devotion. She lived her life in accordance with the virtues of faith, hope and love, and instilled the same virtues in her children. She helped build their character and was proud of the people they grew up to be. A homemaker, Mrs. McIver also worked as a traffic supervisor for the city of Quincy as well for North Quincy High School security. She loved her community and the relationships she built throughout the years.

She was the type of person who never stopped and always liked to keep busy. Mrs. McIver enjoyed going out to eat, attending plays and musicals, playing cards, and overall appreciated being in the presence of those she loved. As she aged, part of her social circle was cultivated by spending time at the Kennedy Center in Quincy, where she enjoyed dancing and chair yoga with friends. One of her favorite things to do was travel. Mrs. McIver enjoyed seeing the world and meeting new people.

Family was truly the most important part of her life. The time she spent with her children, granddaughter, brothers, sisters and friends meant the world to her. Mrs. McIver can be described as a beautiful person who was caring, loving, honest and strong willed. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continues through her family and friends.

She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur P. McIver Sr., who died in 1996. Together they shared over forty years of loving marriage. She was the devoted mother of the late Mary Alice McIver and of Arthur P. McIver Jr. and his wife Colleen of Quincy, as well as the loving grandmother of Rachael K. McIver of Quincy. She was the dear sister of Anna Hutchings of Quincy and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her siblings Marguerite Costello, Genevieve Graham, Helen Cecilian, Eleanor Albanese, Elizabeth McIver, Thomas Graham, Joseph Graham, Edward Graham, Mary T. Ellis, Robert Graham, Frederick Graham and Leo Graham.

Mrs. McIver will be interred privately in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A Mass will be offered in her name at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mary Alice McIver Scholarship Fund, 29 Aberdeen Rd., Quincy, MA 02171.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.