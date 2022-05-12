Patricia Naumann, 62

Patricia Naumann was born April 18, 1960. She was 62 years old. Raised in Dorchester she spent 50 years living in the Germantown section of Quincy.

Patricia is survived by her four siblings Ricky Dickenson, Deborah Dickenson, Marilyn Brewster, and Lillian Cook. Loving mother of her five children Deborah Gabriel, Kenneth Naumann, John Naumann, Eddie Naumann, and Kaitlyn Naumann. Cherished grandmother of Justin Gabriel, Joshua Gabriel, McKenzie Naumann, Yvana Gabriel, and Jack McLeod.

She loved spending time with her friends and family, enjoying a good cup of coffee, and watching movies. She will be remembered as a devoted Mother, Sister, and Friend who was completely authentic and with an incredible sense of humor. She was everyone’s mother in Germantown.

She is always in our thoughts, but forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting hours from 10 – 11:30 am on May 14, 2022 at the Hamel Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, followed by a wake service.