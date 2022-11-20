Patricia O’Connor Flaherty, 80

Patricia O’Connor Flaherty, of North Quincy, formerly of Somerville, died peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Ruth McLain Hospice Home in Braintree. She was 80.

Born in Somerville on February 20, 1942, she was the daughter of the late John Gerard and Marguerite (Guthrie) O’Connor. Patricia was raised in Somerville, attended local schools, and graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Somerville with the Class of 1960.

A homemaker, she raised her family with love and devotion. After her children were grown, Patricia went to work for Filene’s Department Store, where she worked as a retail associate. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and family with her employee discount.

A woman of great faith, Patricia was an active communicant of Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy. She was one of the first eucharistic ministers and was a regular volunteer in the parish. She had a great devotion to Our Lady, and lived her life through the virtues of faith, hope and love.

Patricia loved to travel with her husband Bud. Together the two traveled all over the world. They loved to see new places and experience different cultures. Her favorite country to visit was Ireland, where she visited extended family many times throughout her life. In her spare time, Patricia enjoyed listening to Irish music, step dancing with Bud, skiing, sunbathing by the pool, and visiting Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Patricia’s life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continues through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Patricia was the beloved wife of Charles F. “Bud” Flaherty Jr., with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Maureen E. Slattery and her late husband Joseph of Norwood, Daniel O. Flaherty and his wife Kirsten of Quincy, Susan P. Murray and her husband Michael of Milton, and Kevin E. Flaherty of Quincy. Patricia was the devoted mother-in-law of Cheryl Flaherty of Quincy, and the loving grandmother of ten. She was the dear sister of the late John O’Connor, the late Paul O’Connor and his surviving wife Dorothy of Waltham, the late Mary Mahoney, and the late Elizabeth Day and her surviving husband James of Reading. Patricia is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and her canine companions: Dusty, Brandy, Coco, and Mr. Finnigan.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Interment will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 12:30 PM in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Patricia’s name to Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379, or Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 30 Jeffrey’s Neck Rd., Ipswich, MA 01938.

