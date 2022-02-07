Patricia P. Doyle, 71

Patricia P. Doyle of Braintree passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the age of 71.

Born in Dorchester, Patricia worked as a Management Supervisor at Braintree Rehab Hospital.

Patricia is survived by her beloved husband Peter J. Doyle; she was the loving mother of Ryan M. Doyle and his wife Lindsey of Whitman, Steven G. Doyle of Braintree; dear grandmother of Charlie D. Doyle, Nolan R. Doyle, and Micky G. Doyle; loving sister of James E. Pettitti of Scituate, Jean M. Pettitti of Weymouth, Betsy Ballentyne of Bridgewater, and the late Rich S. Pettitti.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, February 8th from 4:00PM-8PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center. On Wednesday there will be a gathering at the Funeral Home at 9:30AM prior to the Mass at 10:30AM at St. Mary’s Church in West Quincy. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Center at dana-farber.org.