Patricia Powers, 94

Patricia “Pat” Powers, age 94, formerly of Houghs Neck, died peacefully on Nov. 25.

She was born on Jan. 31, 1927 in Liverpool, England to Richard and Mary Nolan, and was elder sister to Edward, Richard, and Frederick, all of whom she deeply adored. She was separated from her parents and sent to the English countryside during the Liverpool Blitz of World War II and would years later preserve her memories by regaling her wartime tales to her grandchildren.

After the war, Patricia set sail for America in 1952 to visit her mother’s childhood friend, Kathleen. A temporary visit turned into a lifelong stay as Patricia fell in love with Kathleen’s son, Edward Powers, with whom she would have four children and enjoy sixty-six wonderful years of marriage.

As a celebration of Patricia and Edward’s 50th wedding anniversary, the pair arranged a trip to Liverpool and London, England with all of their children and grandchildren. Several beautiful memories were created on this ten day getaway, the stories of which are recounted to this day.

Mrs. Powers was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a talented sewer, knitter, and an avid reader. You could often find her in her beloved home overlooking the ocean, curled up on the porch with a good novel and cup of tea.

Mrs. Powers is survived by her husband, Edward, and their children and spouses – Sharon and Thomas Joyce of Braintree; Susan and Robert Molloy of West Roxbury; Lynne and William Crawford of Reading; and Edward and Kathleen Powers of Weymouth. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, their spouses, and two great grandchildren – Lauren and Michael Mejaki, and their son, Owen; Kevin Crawford; Nolan and Janessa Powers, and their son, Rowan; Meaghan and Colin Molloy; Olivia and Cameron Powers; and Jacqueline and Liam Joyce. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all.

Private services were held on Dec. 2.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association act.alz.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.