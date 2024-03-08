Patricia Wollenhaupt Walsh, 75

Patricia Wollenhaupt Walsh, a longtime resident of Milton, passed away at home, surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. She was 75 years old.

Patricia was born to Alice (Silva) and Louis Wollenhaupt and grew up in Winthrop. She attended Sacred Heart in East Boston and after graduating high school, she took courses at St. Dominic College in Illinois. Upon leaving college, she earned a position as the Administrative Assistant to the Sports Information Director at Harvard University. There, she met Norman J. Walsh Jr., who would soon become her husband and love of her life. The two began their journey together in Squantum before moving to Milton and starting a family. Milton is where they would call home for the rest of their days together.

Patricia adored her family and was a natural caretaker and devoted matriarch. This was evident as Patricia stayed out of the workforce, only entering back in once her two children started getting older. She initially started working part time at the Boston Globe in the classified ads section but took on a full-time position later working in legal advertising.

Patricia was an excellent cook and enjoyed tending to her garden which grew a wide variety of flowers and vegetables. In addition to her cooking skills, she was also quite the foodie. She and Norm would frequent restaurants together and loved to indulge in the best seafood she could find.

In her spare time, Patricia was an avid reader and huge sports fan. She had a quiet strength and intelligence about her. She was truly selfless and took care of everyone. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 47 years to Norman J. Walsh Jr. of Milton. Devoted mother to Katie Vaughan and her husband Chris of Quincy and Colin Walsh and his wife Jaclyn of Orange, CA. Sister to Louis Wollenhaupt and his wife Sandra of Winthrop. Aunt to Matthew Wollenhaupt and his wife Amy, Justin Wollenhaupt, Carolyn Forsyth and her husband Bill and Tom Wollenhaupt. Predeceased by her parents, Alice (Silva) and Louis Wollenhaupt and siblings, Barbara Wollenhaupt, John Wollenhaupt and his wife Mary (Lambert).

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, March 12th, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, at 10am at St. Mary’s of the Hills – Milton. A Celebration of Life will follow, held at Ashlar Park, 100 Whitwell Street 2nd Floor, Quincy, from 11:30am – 2:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.