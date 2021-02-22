Patrick A. Munroe, 79

Patrick A. “Roscoe” Munroe, age 79, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy and South Boston, died Feb. 16 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Boston to the late Edward and Margaret (O’Sullivan) Munroe, Patrick was raised and educated in South Boston, graduating from South Boston High School. He served his country in the United States Army. Patrick then went on to proudly serve his local community as a Boston firefighter for 33 years before his retirement. During his time on the Fire Department, he deservingly earned many awards and served as VP of the Boston Firefighters Local 718 for many years.

Patrick was an avid golfer and enjoyed a good game of pickleball. He loved the time he spent at his house in Cape Cod with his family. Patrick was a hardworking and caring man who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

Beloved husband of Elvira “Sis” (Elder) Munroe. Loving father of Theresa Ricciardi and her husband Brian of Braintree, Edward Munroe and his wife Amy of Hanover, Sean Munroe and his wife Erin of Braintree and James Munroe and his wife Katie of Braintree. Devoted brother of Robert MacDonald, Margaret Munroe and Gertrude Munroe. Patrick was predeceased by 3 other siblings. Cherished grandfather of James, Cameron, Nicholas, Maggie, Conor, Ella, Cliff, James, Michael, Gavin and Evelyn. Caring great-grandfather of Jude, Oliver and Nolan. Patrick is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extend family and friends.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, February 22nd from 4:00 – 8:00 PM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree.

A Private Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 23rd in St. Clare Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.