Patrick F. McDonough, 58

Patrick F. McDonough of South Boston, formerly of Savin Hill, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 24th. He was 58.

He was born in Boston to Marie F. (Jenkins) and Peter J. McDonough. The family lived in Savin Hill until Pat was 7. They then moved to Squantum where Pat would spend the remainder of his childhood. He graduated from North Quincy High School, Class of 1983. He then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and rose to the rank of Corporal. After serving, Pat returned to Savin Hill and worked at the family restaurant, the Bull Dog Lounge for a while until he earned a spot on the Local 103 as an electrician.

Pat took great pride in his work as an electrician and in being a part of the Local 103 for over 35 years. Whether it was his family at home or his family at work, he loved being a part of something greater.

In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to music, spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Loving brother to William McDonough of Braintree, Peter Mcdonough and his wife Marie of Quincy, Sean McDonough of Quincy and Kristen Van Tassell and her husband Bernard of Quincy. Also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Marie F. and Peter J. McDonough.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, December 6th from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, December 7th at 11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patrick may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.