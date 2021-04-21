Patrick G. Sullivan, 23

Patrick G. Sullivan, age 23, of Quincy, died, Monday, April 19, 2021 after a long, courageous struggle against addiction.

Patrick was born in Boston, raised and educated in Quincy. He was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 2016.

Currently, Patrick was attending Quincy College, studying biotechnology.

Patrick was devoted to his family and friends. He treasured time spent with his grandfather, John Heaney, and all the special times with his brother, Mikey. He also enjoyed fishing.

Beloved son of Theresa M. (Heaney) Sullivan-Campbell and her husband Thomas M. Campbell of Squantum, and the late John-Paul Sullivan.

Devoted brother of Michael T. Campbell of Squantum.

Patrick is survived by the love of his life, Alyssa Connaughton of Dorchester.

Cherished grandson of John P. Heaney of North Quincy and his late wife Nora C. (Heffernan) Heaney, Alexander H. Campbell of Hingham and his late wife Carol A. (Nash) Campbell.

Loving Godson of John P. Heaney, Jr. and Margaret C. Pascarelli, both of Quincy. Patrick was Godfather of Nicholas O’Brien of Quincy.

Patrick is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, April 23, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, on Saturday, April 24, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Patrick’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.