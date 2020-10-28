Patrick J. Burton, 29

First Class Petty Officer, Yeoman (YNS1) Patrick Joseph Burton, 29, of Weymouth suddenly passed away on October 8, 2020 in his home in Bremerton, WA.

He is survived by his wife Katie Pope-Burton, his father and mother Joseph and Maureen (Flynn) Burton of Weymouth, his sister Kathleen Morrison and her husband Timothy and son Oliver of Rockland, his brother Jonathan Burton and his partner Tova Pitler and daughter Shoshannah of Taunton, his sister Danielle Margetak and her husband Tom of Calgary, Canada, beloved grandmothers Virginia Stanton of Weymouth, and Edith Ross of Sneedville, TN, and his many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Also loved by mother-in-law Lori (Zimperman) (Jim) Watkins (O’Fallon, IL), father-in law Adam (Corrine) Pope (Boerne, TX), brothers-in-law Jeremy (Katie) Pope (Leawood, KS), Taylor (Jodi) Watkins (Wentzville, MO), and Dylan (Shasta) Watkins (Woodlawn, TN), and step-mother-in-law Laura (Bielicke) Pope (Los Angeles, CA).

Patrick was a 2006 Sacred Heart School in North Quincy graduate and a proud Eagle of the class of 2010 at Boston College High School. He loved music. He loved his friends and playing the guitar. Off roading in his Jeep Wrangler. Hunting. Fishing. His dogs, Sammie and Cruzer. He was a loving uncle of 8 to Oliver, Shoshannah, Alexis, Avery, Hunter, Bryce, Raelynn, and Mason.

Patrick was a proud American and a distinguished submariner with 10 years of service in the United States Navy. He served with honor, courage, and commitment. He was posted in Groton, CT and Bremerton, WA. He proudly served onboard USS California (SSN-781), USS Connecticut (SSN-22), USS Jimmy Carter (SSN-23) and was currently serving aboard the USS Pennsylvania (SSBN-735) blue. He also served for three years as a staff writer for the commodore, Submarine Development Squadron 5 (COMSUBDEVRON FIVE).

Friends and family are welcome to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, N. Quincy at 10 AM. Patrick will be laid to rest in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA at 12:45 PM

In lieu of flowers, Patrick’s family asks those interested to consider making a donation in Patrick’s name in support of veteran suicide prevention through The 22 Project. More information can be found at support22project.org

If you are not able to gather with Patrick’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or video message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.