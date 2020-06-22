Patrick J. Carey, 68

Patrick Joseph “Pat” Carey, 68, of Quincy and formerly of Dorchester died suddenly at his home on June 17.

Born in Boston on March 5, 1952, he was the son of the late Terence J. and Mary A. (O’Connor) Carey and attended Dorchester schools. Mr. Carey worked in the taxi industry for many years. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years.

In his spare time, Mr. Carey enjoyed playing his guitar, fishing, riding motorcycles and watching movies. The most important part of his life was his children. He loved his sons more than anything and was proud of the men they grew to be.

Mr. Carey was a great listener, always thoughtful, generous and kind. His life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his children. Mr. Carey will be missed by all the lives he touched.

He was the devoted and loving father of Patrick T. Carey and Zachary W. Carey, both of Braintree, and the former husband of Linda G. Barrington of Braintree.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter St., Quincy, MA 02169.

