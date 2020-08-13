Patrick J. Malloy of Quincy passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Born in Lettermore, Connamara CO. Galway, Ireland, he was the son of the late Sean Molloy and Mary (McDonough). Patrick leaves his devoted wife of 50 years, Noreen T. (Coyne) Malloy of Quincy. He was the loving father of Maureen Flynn and her husband Chris of Quincy, Bridget Malloy of Quincy, Patricia Candura and her husband Brandon of Braintree, and Annmarie Malloy of Quincy. Patrick was the brother of Nora Cosgrove and her husband Billy of Weymouth, Ann and Michael of England, Kathleen and Sean of Ireland, and Martin, Mary, and Bridie all late of Boston. He was the cherished “Daideo” of Seanpatrick, Brigid and Cullen Flynn, and Maeve and Owen Candura.

Patrick was a retired Carpenter with Local 67 in Boston. He was an avid sports fan. The greatest joys in his life came from time spent with friends and family, especially his five grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services from the funeral home on Saturday at 9 AM prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 o’clock. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.