Patrick J. McCarthy, 95

Patrick J. McCarthy, age 95, of Quincy died surrounded by his family on July 21.

Patrick was born Dec. 3, 1925 in Killorglin, County Kerry, Ireland. He was educated at Dungeel National School, Killorglin Intermediate School and Ballyhaise Agricultural College, County Cavan, Ireland.

Patrick came to America in 1949 and was inducted into the United States Army in 1951; he volunteered for airborne training. He completed Airborne Training Course as well as Jump School in Fort Benning, Georgia. He became a paratrooper staff sergeant with the 508th Airborne Infantry Regiment (Red Devils); Korean War veteran.

Patrick worked for the United States Postal Service for many years.

Thankful to God for a lifetime of happiness with his lovely wife Margaret (Harmon) McCarthy. He is the cherished father of Joseph McCarthy and Kathy Foley and her husband Paudie. Devoted Papa to his eight grandchildren, Meghan, Molly, Madelyn and Morgan McCarthy and PJ, Kieran, Cormaic, and Marann Foley, he also leaves 2 great grandchildren Keegan and Mac. Patrick is also survived by enough nieces and nephews to populate a small town. He is pre-deceased by five siblings, Nora “Norrie” Oroidin, John McCarthy, Catherine “Queenie” Harrington, Liam “Bill” McCarthy and Florence “Flor” McCarthy.

Patrick was a member of Amvets John P. McKeon Post 146 in Dorchester as well as a life member of the 508th Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association.

He will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known him.

“If you should happen to pause by my gravestone, smile. Do not allow your pain and sorrow to take control. No need for weeping because God has always been my constant companion, even when jumping out of an aircraft in flight HE was holding my right hand.”

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 3-6 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital).

Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy at 10 AM.

Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

Donations in memory of Patrick may be made to the Irish Pastoral Center, 512 Gallivan Blvd, Dorchester MA 02124 or to Divine Mercy Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St. North Quincy, MA 02171.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.