Patrick J. McDonough, 69

Patrick J. McDonough, age 69, of Quincy passed away Jan. 22 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a long illness.

Born in Boston, Pat was raised in Dorchester and attended Boston Tech High School. Pat graduated from the Shattuck Hospital School of Nursing with his LPN and also earned his bachelor’s at Boston State College.

He was a member of the Boston Fire Department for 36 years before retiring in 2011. Pat spent the majority of his career on Ladder 6 and retired from the Fire Brigade.

Pat was an avid golfer and was a member of Presidents Golf Course in Quincy. Pat lived his life to the fullest with many vacations including a cruise on the Danube River, trips to Florida, ski trips to North Conway and summer weekends on the cape. You could often find Pat wearing his famous smile and scaly cap while enjoying an Irish mist with friends and family. In recent years, Pat passed on his love of scaly caps aka “Paddy Hats” to his youngest family members, Jack and Makenna Foley. He was also a member of Boston Firefighters Local 718 and the Quincy Elks.

Beloved fiancé of Irene M. Foley of Hull. Brother of Margaret A. Prout of N.H., Anne “Sandy” Clasby of Quincy, Michael A. McDonough of Milton, Karen W. Corbett of Worcester, John T. “Terry” McDonough of Stoneham, and the late Thomas J. and James B. McDonough. Father of Karen Plunkett of Dorchester and Mark McDonough of S. Boston. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Wednesday from 4-8 pm. Due to the current Covid 19 Guidelines, only 10 guests will be permitted within the funeral home at a time, masks are required and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book.

Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy Thursday morning at 10.

Private interment.

Memorial donations may be made to the Boston Firefighter’s Burn Foundation, 55 Hallet St., Dorchester, MA 02124.