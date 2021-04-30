Patrick M. Faherty, 79

Patrick M. Faherty, age 79, of Marstons Mills, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Patrick was born in Carraroe, Ireland, to the late Coleman and Margaret (McHale) Faherty. Raised and educated there, he immigrated to the United States in 1964 at the age of twenty-three, settling in Dorchester. He had lived in Marstons Mills for twenty years, previously in Quincy for over thirty years.

Patrick was a stonemason and bricklayer, and proud member of Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Local 3 for forty-five years. He was employed at the Chapman Waterproofing Company.

Patrick enjoyed puzzles and tending to his garden. He and his wife, Bridget, also enjoyed traveling, having traveled extensively across the U.S. and to Ireland to visit relatives and friends.

Beloved husband for fifty-four years of Bridget B. (McDonagh) Faherty. Devoted father of Breeda Snow and her husband Ian of Winthrop, Muiread Pabalis and her husband Sean of Falmouth, Deirdre Davis and her husband Damon of Petaluma, Calif., and the late Patrick M. Faherty, Jr. and his surviving wife Tracy of Rhode Island. Loving grandfather of Liliana, Liam, Brody, Rory, and Keira. Dear brother of Coley Faherty of Ireland, Michael Faherty of Avon, and predeceased by five sisters. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, May 3, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, May 4, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

