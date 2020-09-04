Patrick McDermott Wins Primary In Race For Sheriff

By SCOTT JACKSON

Patrick McDermott of Quincy has won the Democratic primary for Norfolk County Sheriff, defeating former Quincy mayor William Phelan by less than 1,000 votes.

McDermott said Phelan called to concede the race early Friday morning, after the town of Franklin released its final tally of votes.

“He did graciously call me at 1:30 this morning, conceded the race and we’re moving on,” McDermott said by phone.

Patrick McDermott will face Republican Jerry McDermott of Westwood, who is looking to retain his seat, in the November general election. Patrick and Jerry McDermott are not related.

Overall, Patrick McDermott, the county’s register of probate, won 49,272 votes to Phelan’s 48,306, a margin of 966 votes or 0.67 percent, according to the Associated Press. A third candidate, former state trooper James Coughlin of Dedham, finished with 45,159 votes.

Patrick McDermott described Norfolk County as ideologically diverse and said he would campaign hard for the sheriff’s seat leading into the general election.

“I recognize how much work I need to do to be victorious in November,” he said. “We don’t have a lot time to rest on our laurels and celebrate.

The town of Franklin, located in the southwest part of Norfolk County, released its vote count shortly after midnight Friday, the last community in the county to do so. Patrick McDermott was the top vote getter there with 2,091 votes. Coughlin was runner-up with 2,018 and Phelan finished with 1,713.

McDermott was also the top vote getter in Avon, Braintree, Holbrook, Randolph, Stoughton and Weymouth.

Phelan won the Quincy vote over McDermott, 8,457 to 7,932. The former mayor topped the ticket in Wards 1, 2, 4 and 5 in the city while McDermott won in Wards 3 and 6. Phelan also prevailed in Brookline, Cohasset, Milton, Sharon and Wellesley.

Coughlin won the remaining municipalities in the county.

Franklin was one of two Norfolk County communities where additional ballots were counted on Thursday, along with Wellesley.

Debra O’Malley, spokeswoman for Secretary of State William Galvin, on Friday said the ballots that went uncounted in Wellesley, “were a mixture of overseas and military ballots submitted electronically, which are traditionally counted after all tallies are returned to the clerk’s office, and ballots submitted to the drop box in the last hour leading up to 8 p.m. The clerk did not have time to send those to the polls to be counted.”

“In Franklin, it appears that the clerk neglected to send the mail-in ballots to the polling places to be tabulated on Tuesday,” O’Malley added.

McDermott credited Galvin’s office for working to ensure all ballots were counted and said he has faith in the mail-in voting system that is in place for this fall’s election cycle amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said residents who vote by mail have a chance to research each candidate on the ballot once they receive it, an opportunity they do not have when voting in person.

“I think that’s a real win for the mail-in process,” McDermott said.

The winner of the November contest, which is a special election, will serve for two years. The sheriff’s seat will be on the ballot again in 2022; the full six-year term will be on the line then.