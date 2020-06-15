Patrick P. McGonagle, 57

Patrick Paul McGonagle, 57, of Quincy, formerly of Malin Town Donegal, Ireland, passed away from a courageous battle with cancer on June 12 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Beloved father of Ryan, Diarmuid, Erin McGonagle, and wife June (Ryan) McGonagle for 25 years, all in Quincy. Son of the late Patrick and Margaret (Gallagher) McGonagle. Brother of Danny McGonagle, Andy McGonagle and wife Noreen, Mary McCandless and husband Marshall all of Donegal, Ireland. Son-in-law of Carmel Ryan of Tipperary, Ireland. Brother-in-law of Linda McGonagle of Donegal, Ireland, Denise Ryan of London, England, Paddy and Willie Ryan both of Tipperary, Ireland. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mr. McGonagle had a great work ethic and could turn his hand to anything: farming pigs all over Ireland, milking cows in Saudi Arabia, and building doll houses for his daughter. He came to Boston in 1989, where he worked many jobs including bartending and landscaping before starting his own successful home remodeling business creating a comfortable life for his family.

He loved fishing and boating. Mr. McGonagle had been a member of both the Wollaston and Old Colony Yacht Clubs. He loved Formula One cars, American and Gaelic sports, and playing futsal. His true passion was golf where he was club champion in 2014 and 2015 at Presidents Golf Club.

Mr. McGonagle will be remembered for his quick wit, laid back personality, sense of humor, willingness to help others, and love for his family and friends.

His funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

