Paul A. Brodeur, 72

Paul A. Brodeur, age 72, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, March 10, 2023 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family.

Paul was born in Quincy, to the late Armand and Anna (Laplume) Brodeur. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1968.

He was proud to have served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves.

Paul was a licensed builder and carpenter and was the owner of Paul Brodeur Construction Company in Quincy for many years. He had been retired for several years.

Paul was a man of great faith and a lifelong active member of Saint Joseph’s Parish in Quincy, where he served as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, was the longtime coordinator of the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, and a member of the Holy Name Society.

In addition, his passion and love were for doing “God’s work”. Together with his wife, Mary, they were involved for twenty-five years in prison ministry, active members of My Brother’s Keeper in Easton, and committed to the Cursillo program at the Holy Cross Retreat House in North Easton.

Paul was devoted to his family, especially his twin granddaughters, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for fifty-three years of Mary M. (Leone) Brodeur.

Devoted father of Steven P. Brodeur and his wife Natalie of South Weymouth, and Derek G. Brodeur of Braintree.

Loving grandfather of twins, Madison R. Brodeur of Braintree and Lindsey M. Brodeur of Laconia, N.H.

Dear brother of Lucille Martin and her husband Andre of Granby, Quebec, Canada, Robert Brodeur of Plymouth and his late wife Barbara, Kenneth Brodeur and his wife Nancy of Braintree, and the late Ronald Brodeur and his surviving wife Carol of Braintree. Paul is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, March 16, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to My Brother’s Keeper, P.O. Box 338, North Easton, MA 02356-0338.

You are invited to visit www.sweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.