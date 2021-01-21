Paul A. Driscoll of Quincy died January 19, 2021

Originally from Roxbury, Paul moved with his father and sister Rita to Quincy. He loved to walk and explore, frequently taking the Red Line into Boston to see the sights. He loved to take pictures and often told his stories through pictures and amassed quite a large collection of photos over the years. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Patriots and the Celtics. He was an avid fan of the Three Stooges. All who knew him knew how much he loved monkeys. He worked many years for the Wells Grill in Wollaston. Paul spent many days sitting in the Dunkin Donuts in Wollaston Center where he made many, many friends. He loved a good party, especially if it was for him. He will be greatly missed and very fondly remembered.

Paul is survived by his brother John E. Driscoll of Pembroke and his sister, Marion F. Flavin, of Quincy as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Joseph J. Driscoll, Jr., Alta Tatroult, Eleanor Hutchinson, Rita Driscoll, Francis Driscoll, Eileen M. Andrews, Barbara J. Driscoll and Roger T. Driscoll.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA. Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Monday at St. Ann’s Church, Quincy. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Boston.

A celebration of Paul’s life will take place in the spring when, hopefully, Covid restrictions have eased.

Memorial donations may be made to the PKD Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187.

