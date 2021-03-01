Paul A. Turowski, 61

Paul Ambrose Turowski, 61, of Quincy, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Born on October 8, 1959 in Quincy, graduated in 1977 from Quincy Voc-Tech School, (plumbing), then attended Quincy Jr. College, obtaining an Associates degree in liberal arts. He then attended Bridgewater State College for a degree in physical education, but was then recruited by the Boston Office of the F.B.I. family in July 1980-1983. During his time at the F.B.I. in Boston, he attended night school at Harvard University and completed course work in biological anthropology.

Paul then joined the Quincy Police Department in 1983-2019, retiring after battling a fourth and rare cancer (cholangiocarcinoma), thus being in the law enforcement community for 39 years. During his tenure at the Quincy Police Depart, Paul then decided to look at the other side of life, an easier side after dealing with the harsh and darker side of the world. On advice from his wife Kathleen, he got a hobby.

In the meantime, Paul took up long distance swimming, completing the Newport, RI to Jamestown Bridge swim for the “Save the Bay fundraiser,” for 11 years, before his fourth cancer caused him to stop. Paul then got an interest in large yachts. He often visited the Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach Boat shows, as well as shows in Newport itself. He gained an enormous amount of knowledge in the large yacht industry. Kathleen told Paul to get a hobby but didn’t know he would pick up such an expensive one.

During this same time period due to political unrest within the City of Quincy, Paul also decided to run for the mayor of Quincy in 2007, but returned to yachting once again after losing in his race. During this time Paul enjoyed bringing his wife to Palm Beach and shopping on Worth Ave and having lunch at Taboos’ restaurant there. Staying at the “Breakers” while in Palm Beach, visiting the Palm Beach Boat Show, and later involved having dinner with Rudy Giuliani, at the Flagler Steakhouse (of which both had a law enforcement background in common).

Paul’s love of life has brought him from the criminal element to another side of life, where he now enjoys large yachting (where he is at most at home), equestrian and rather than fast cars, he owns the much slower, 1930’s Marquette Phaeton, convertible.

Paul was the beloved husband of Kathleen “Katie” (Dennehey) Turowski, with whom he shared many loving years of marriage. He was the dear brother John Turowski of Quincy, Theodore Turowski and his spouse Karen of FL, Det. Lt. Peter Turowski of Weymouth and his former spouse Mary Turowski of Braintree and the late Joseph Turowski.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, March 4, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy. To view the livestreamed funeral Mass, please visit holytrinityquincy.com.

Burial in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.