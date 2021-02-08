Paul Allen, 85, of Quincy died peacefully over the Christmas holiday, Dec. 25, at home.

He was husband to the late Jay Eleanor (Orint) Allen who passed away in 2009, brother to the late Barbara (Allen) Anderson, and loving son to the late Emma Allen of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Mr. Allen was born in Catlettsburg, Kentucky and attended the Catlettsburg public schools. After graduating high school, Mr. Allen proudly served in the United States Air Force for 12 years, separating with the rank of staff sergeant. After leaving the Air Force, he moved to Squantum, where he spent the remainder of his life.

Mr. Allen earned his undergraduate degree from Northeastern University and graduate degrees from Northeastern and Rutgers University and worked at Shawmut bank for 25 years, retiring as a vice president. He was an avid gardener, a long-suffering Red Sox fan, and a devoted family man.

He is survived by his son; Timothy Allen, his wife Carol and their sons Stephen and Matthew of Pembroke, MA; his daughter Nancy Wheatley, her husband Tom and their sons Joshua, Nathan and Daniel of Boiling Springs, PA. Known as Papaw to his grandsons, he is also survived by his sister Blanche (Allen) Malone of Catlettsburg, KY and many cousins, nieces, grandnieces, nephews, and grandnephews.

Services were private at the family’s request.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Salvation Army Disaster Relief Fund.

Funeral arrangements were made by Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock St., Quincy.