Paul C. Neimann, 77

Paul C. Neimann, a lifelong resident of Boston, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023. He was 77 years old.

He was born in Boston to Eleanor (MacNevin) and Edwin Neimann and raised in Hyde Park, along with his six siblings. He attended Hyde Park High School where he played football, and shortly after graduating, Paul gained employment at The Boston Edison Company. He proudly worked for Boston Edison as an Electrical Maintenance Operator for nearly 40 years before retiring.

Paul met his wife, Kathleen, at a dance at the Ireland’s 32 Dance Club in South Boston in 1969, and he quickly won her over with his love of dancing and music. Paul and Kathleen were married on July 25, 1970, and together they shared in the joy of raising their family.

Paul was a man with a brave, generous, kind, sometimes mischievous, and always loving spirit. He was quick to greet anyone he met with a genuine smile, and he will forever be remembered for his hearty belly laugh. He loved to laugh, and spend time with his family, and he had a perseverance that was admirable. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, journaling, and listening to music.

Paul was a man of devout faith, and this faith gave him great comfort in times of joy, and adversity. He made many friends through his faith and was proud to be a longtime parishioner of St. Ann’s in Dorchester.

Beloved husband of 42 years to the late Kathleen M. “Kathy” Neimann (Barry). Devoted, and cherished father of Julie Doyle of Dorchester, Donna Gagne and her husband Richard of Plymouth, Lisa Baldassari and her husband Victor of Dorchester, and Paula Neimann of Dorchester. Loving brother of Carol Crawford and her late husband Joseph of Annapolis, MD, Thomas Neimann and his wife Elaine of Hyde Park, Denise Kelliher and her husband Roger of Rockland, Edwin Neimann and his wife Debbie of North Huntingdon, PA, Dorothy Morley and her husband Gregory of Belfast, ME, and Joseph Neimann and his wife Deana of Dennis. Loving brother-in-law to Thomas Barry and his wife Ann of Weymouth. Adored “Papa” to Ryan Gagne, Olivia Larson, Regan Doyle, Ava Baldassari, Connor Gagne, Kerri Doyle and Jillian Doyle. He was a beloved “Uncle Paul” to numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, June 19th, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, June 20th, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s, 243 Neponset Avenue, Dorchester at 10 AM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to VHL Alliance, P.O. Box 844682, Boston, MA, 02284-4682. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.