Paul D. Eldridge, 92

Paul D. Eldridge of Rockland passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at age 92.

Born in Quincy. He was a proud WWII and Korean War veteran, and served with the 1st Cavalry Division. He was post commander of George F. Bryan VFW, as well as Cyril P. Morrisette American Legion. Paul was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. He was commander of Quincy Veterans Council in 1984. Paul worked at the Boston American Legion department of Massachusetts after he retired from his role as marine electrician from General Dynamics.

The beloved husband of the late Irene C. Eldridge (Chaisson), he was also the dear father of the late John and Paul Eldridge Jr.; Loving stepfather of Ellen Kilduff of Wareham, John and Karen Kilduff of Rockland; Grandad to John Kilduff III and partner Laura O’Connor, Sarah Kilduff and partner Caroline Quinlan, Caroline Kilduff of Rockland, Alexandria Eldridge of Oregon; Great Grandad of Matthew Kilduff; Brother to the late Beverly Lindsay of Florida; Paul is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours with Covid restrictions on Tuesday, May 18 5:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Wednesday, May 19th there will be a service in the Funeral Home at 10:00AM, followed by Military Honors at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:30PM.

Donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Norwell Hospice at NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive Norwell, MA 02061, or online at nvna.org/nvna-and-hospice-charitable-fund/.