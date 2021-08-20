Paul Damigella, 82, of Quincy, died on August 18, 2021 surrounded by his family.

The beloved husband of 56 years to Paula (Merrill) Damigella. Devoted father of Paul Damigella and his wife Bonnie of Bridgewater, Robert Damigella of Brookline, NH and his late wife Elizabeth, Richard Damigella and his wife Amy of Weymouth, Kimberly (Damigella) and Joseph Deitsch of Easton. Brother of the late Emily and Frank DiCarlo, Anthony and Harry Damigella and brother-in-law of MaryAnn Damigella of Quincy. Cherished Grampy of Paula, Joseph, Danielle, Michael, Katelyn, Robert, Ashleigh, Jessica, Melissa, Nicholas, Allison, Taline and Giulia. Great grandfather of Jacqueline, Christian and Aidan. Paul is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Paul grew up in South Boston; he graduated from South Boston High School Class of 1957. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, where he served his country for two years. Upon his military service, Paul began working in the printing industry and later took a position as a manager with ARC of the South Shore. He enjoyed bowling and basketball.

Paul’s life was dedicated to his family. He was an attentive and devoted husband, father and cherished grandfather, who always put his family needs first. The foundation of his life was his family, they were the cornerstone of all that was truly important to him.

Although they are heartbroken at his loss, they are grateful for all the blessings and memories they created through the years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 5-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.