Paul E. Arsenault, 76

Paul E. Arsenault, Quincy Fire Department, Retired, age 76, a longtime resident of Brockton, died peacefully, Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born in Quincy, to the late Edward and Jeannette (Veno) Arsenault. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1962. He had lived in Brockton for the past fifty years.

He was proud to have served as a Quincy firefighter and EMT for thirty-three years. He was appointed to the department on May 2, 1970 and retired on August 29, 2003. At the time of his retirement, Paul was assigned with Ladder 1 at Headquarters.

As an on duty EMT, he attended varsity hockey games in Easton for many years.

Paul was a Vietnam veteran having served in the U.S. Navy as a MM3/c aboard the USS Holland, (AS-32), the first ever submarine tender built specifically to service Fleet Ballistic Missile submarines, (SSBNs).

He also worked in maintenance at 77 Adams Street in Quincy for seventeen years and as a bartender at the Wollaston Golf Club when it was in Quincy.

Paul was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Council #347 in Whitman and also a Fourth-Degree member of the Francis Cardinal Spellman Assembly, #407. He was a former coach in Brockton’s Downey Little League. He enjoyed traveling, deep sea fishing as well as playing golf and baseball. He was an avid Boston sports fan and a former New England Patriots season ticket holder.

Most of all, he was devoted to his family and friends, and adored his grandchildren.

Beloved husband for fifty-three years of Irene E. (Conway) Arsenault. Devoted father of Michael P. Arsenault and his partner Jessica DeVoie of Springfield, and Christopher J. Arsenault of Brockton. Loving grandfather of Emily, Kiley, Matthew, and Jonathan Arsenault.

One of three siblings he was the dear brother of Nancy Milone of Quincy and pre-deceased by Marie Blake. Paul is also survived by his aunt, Doris McAloney of Wareham, as well as many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

