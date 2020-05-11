Paul E. Casey “PC” of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Joanne M (Ferrara) and devoted father of Marie Giannetti and her late husband Steven of Hanover, Tina Gaffney and her husband Joseph, Nicholas Cangemi, Arthur Cangemi, Jennifer Kelly and her husband Joseph, all of Quincy, and Joanne Fraioli and her husband Joseph of Rockland. Son of the late William and Alice Casey and brother of the late Marie Hegarty and her husband John, William Casey and Anna Casey, Alice and Frank O’Leary, Helen and Jay Sweeney, Agnes and Marty Nee, Thomas and Sis Casey, Jack Casey, Robert Casey and Edward Casey. Brother-in-law of Irene Casey and Ann Lee. He is also survived by his 10 cherished grandchildren, one great-grandson, and several loving nieces and nephews.

Mr. Casey was a retired employee of Iron Workers (local 7) and Boston University. He actively contributed to the Mass state lottery (scratchies and the daily numbers game). Above all he loved spending time with his family watching his Red Sox. He will be forever missed by all that knew him.

Graveside service at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy, on Thursday.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.