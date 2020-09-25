Paul E. Hastings, of Dorchester and Quincy, died Sept. 15.

Born April 10, 1959, he was raised in Dorchester and graduated from Hyde Park High School.

Paul worked at Berger Instruments as a machinist. He also worked as a maintenance worker at the Colonial Nursing Home in Weymouth. He enjoyed working at the Boston Globe as a mailer for many years until the Globe transferred to Taunton. Paul spent several years caring for his parents in their home. His last job was working at a local gas station.

Paul loved living in Dorchester and looked forward to the Annual Dorchester Day parade. He loved watching the Patriots, connecting with family and friends on Facebook, walking in the neighborhood and buzzing around on his motorized scooter. He was an active member of Saint Gregory’s Parish.

Paul was the devoted father of Paul Hastings of Quincy. Beloved brother of Ben Hastings of Washington D.C., Rhonda Astrella of Dorchester, Sharon Carr of Braintree, Melanie Procaccino of Sandwich, Tara Healy of Quincy and the late Mary Tamberg. Son of the late Paul J. and Anita (Ivoskus) Hastings. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Sunday, September 27, 2-5 pm. Funeral Mass and interment private.

Memorial donations may be made to gf.me/u/yzdm3z.