Paul E. Mullen, 94

Paul E. Mullen, age 94, of Weymouth, passed away, peacefully, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at South Shore Hospital, after a period of age-related health problems.

He was a longtime resident of Weymouth and Meredith, N.H., formerly of Quincy.

He was the loyal, devoted husband for forty-five plus years of Judith H. (Morris) Mullen. Son of the late Albert E. and Charlotte C. (Kivlan) Mullen. Brother of the late Claire C. Gore and her late husband Eugene, and uncle of Paul, Susan, Stephen, and Pamela, their spouses, and children. Brother of the late Albert C. Mullen and his surviving wife Marilyn of Fla., formerly Chicago, Ill., and uncle of Andrew, Marilyn, Alex, and the late Frederick, their spouses, and children. Brother-in-law of Jayne (Morris) Crowther and the late Robert L. Morris, their spouses, and children.

Mr. Mullen attended Quincy High School, transferring to Weymouth Vocational School, and took Business Management courses at Northeastern University. He was the owner/printer of Devonshire Press of Quincy, formerly of Boston. He began his long career after school at the age of thirteen while working for his father and worked right up until the age of ninety.

He served in the United States Army, participating in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater in the Philippines. Upon his honorable discharge, PFC Mullen returned home and began his own business in printing. Relocating to Quincy in the 1950s, he was active in civic and community affairs as Grand Knight of the Quincy Knights of Columbus, President of United Commercial Travelers, life member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks #943, member of the Quincy Lions Club, and life member and LT in the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts.

A truly loyal friend, he was very well-respected among his many friends and was well-known for his wonderful ability to burst into song with his Irish tenor voice. As head of a large family, he was loved by his Morris Clan for his quick wit and engaging sense of humor.

Paul and Jude celebrated their many anniversaries in the Hawaiian Islands and Bermuda. They also enjoyed spending time on Bear Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H. with her many loving cousins. Paul will be dreadfully missed by his wife, Jude, as he was her soul mate and a most beloved husband.

At the request of the family and in consideration of COVID-19 concerns, Paul’s interment, with military honors, took place privately at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when it is safe to gather, to be followed by a reception to remember Paul’s life with great dignity and fondness.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to M&M Boat Cruises of Lake Winnipesaukee, P.O. Box 1489, Meredith, NH 03253, which teaches service dogs to aid diabetic children.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.