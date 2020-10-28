Paul E. Pike, Jr.

Paul Edwin Pike, Jr., a resident of Quincy, died peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was 72.

Born in Weymouth on Dec. 29, 1947, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Louise N. (Bonito) Pike. Paul graduated from Quincy High School with the Class of 1965. Paul was a master electrician with IBEW Local 103. He was an advocate for assistance with the Iron Workers Local 7 and a lead sponsor for AA.

Paul was a good soul, full of life and had a great sense of humor. He was a jack of all trades and there wasn’t a project or problem he couldn’t tackle around the house. His best asset was his ability to bring the house to life, especially when decorating for the holidays. From Valentine’s Day to Christmas, he did it all. Paul was an avid football fan and always made sure to purchase the cable sports package, so that he could watch all the teams play every game.

In his spare time, Paul loved shopping, surrounding himself with plants and flowers. He had so many plants, that everyone joked saying that Paul was a plant in another life. Paul had a big heart and was always reaching out to help others. In doing so, he touched many lives during his life’s journey. He will be sorely missed, but surely not forgotten.

Devoted father of Christian Pike and partner Diane of Hyde Park, Justine Sonia and her husband Rick of Framingham and Jeffrey Pike and his wife Wendy of Newton. He was the loving grandfather of Kelsey, Sebastian and Sydney. Paul was the dear brother of Robert and Kenneth Pike, both of Quincy and the late baby Richard. He is also survived by loving nieces Tiffany and Kimberly McDonough and his long-time friends, Joe Parmenter and Sharon Carr.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 8:30-10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Following cremation, Paul will be interred privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.

Please visit keohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE for online condolences and directions.