Paul E. Zamagni, 84

Paul Edward Zamagni, age 84, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died suddenly, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at home.

Paul was born in Boston, to the late Bruno J. of Forli, Italy and Anna H. (Monahan) Zamagni of Boston. He especially adored his mother, who he called Ma, and with whom he shared an unbreakable bond. Raised and educated in Roxbury, he was a graduate of Boston Technical High School, Class of 1955. Paul also served in the Army National Guard and lived in Quincy briefly before spending the last fifty years in the Braintree Highlands.

Paul retired in 1999 from Back Bay Advisors as its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Prior to that, he was employed with The New England, formerly New England Mutual Life Insurance Company at 501 Boylston Street in Boston, where Paul spent the majority of his career, working his way from the mail room to executive leadership.

Paul was an avid golfer and also enjoyed baseball, bowling, skiing, biking and travel throughout his lifetime. In recent years, he led family trips to Italy, Prague and Austria, and even celebrated a long weekend in Bermuda for his 80th birthday with his entire family and all of his grandchildren.

Most of all, Paul Zamagni was devoted to his family, especially his children and his grandchildren.

Paul was the beloved husband of the late Gail Charlene (Downing) Zamagni, who predeceased him in 1987. As a widowed father of four young children, Paul first put his exclusive focus on raising his children who were his greatest accomplishment, his pride and joy. He was dedicated and relentless in all of his pursuits, he led by example, and was an extraordinary man.

Devoted father of Charlene A. Leiss and her husband Philip of Topsfield, Raymond P. Zamagni and his wife Colleen of Topsfield, Paula M. Norton and her husband Richard of Franklin, and Anne M. Cedorchuk and her husband Mark of Franklin.

Loving grandfather to Brenna, Caroline, Charlotte, and James Leiss; Kate, William, and Nolan Zamagni; Anna, Meghan, and Sara Norton; and Bryn and Cole Cedorchuk.

Dear brother of William E. Zamagni of Norton and Alberta A. Zamagni of Worcester, Paul was also predeceased by his siblings Frederick Zamagni, John B. Zamagni, and Dorothy M. Fallon, with all of whom he was very close. Paul is also survived by many nieces and nephews, most notably Barbara Webster of Braintree and Michael Fallon of Milton, with whom he shared a special relationship.

Paul was the beloved companion of twenty-five years to Patricia Peck of Scituate, and also had enormous affection for Pat’s three children: Julie, Matthew and Tricia.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, September 28, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of Saint Clare, 1244 Liberty Street, Braintree, on Wednesday, September 29, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

