Paul E. Zoia, 66

Paul E. Zoia of Orlando Florida, formerly of Quincy, recently passed away after a long illness at the age of 66.

Paul was a standout athlete at Atlantic Junior High in football and basketball and continued his love of the Boston sport teams while living down in Florida.

Paul was the son of The late Peter and Elaine Zoia of Quincy. He leaves one son, Peter Zoia, also of Orlando, Fla. He also leaves sisters Joanne Kelly, Cheryl Paul, Barbara Younie, Regina Galasso, Rhonda Nickley, and Gayle Ayoub. He leaves brothers Greg and Dean Zoia.

In death he will be joining sisters Janet Campbell, Carol Goward, Beverly Gregory, and brother Peter Zoia, Jr.

All arrangements are private.