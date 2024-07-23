Paul F. Braman, 65

Paul F. Braman of Quincy died on July 20, 2024. He was 65.

Paul was born in Milton and raised in Merrymount, Quincy. Son of the late Paula (Clemens) and Herbert Braman. He is survived by his sisters Jane and Mary, Mary’s husband Mark Neuwirth and his nephew Daniel Neuwirth. He enjoyed any time he could spend with Daniel.

Paul graduated from Thayer Academy and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. He worked in sales across industries, but was most happy working with clients.

Paul enjoyed spending time on or near the water.

He pursued many hobbies including boating, tying flies, fishing, bike riding, building bikes, and stamp collecting. He enjoyed time spent walking along the beach.

Paul will be missed by his family and loved ones.

