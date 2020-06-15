Paul F. Canavan, 82, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully June 12 surrounded by his family, including his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth “Betsy” A. Canavan.

He was born and raised in South Boston, one of six children, and was a proud 1957 graduate of South Boston High School. Following high school, Mr. Canavan joined the United States Navy where he was honored to serve on the USS Boston for several years. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 and retired as a Boston firefighter after proudly serving 32 years with Ladder 27/Aerial Tower 2 in Neponset and W-12 Unit at BFD headquarters.

Mr. Canavan will be remembered as a hardworking, devoted family man with a quick wit and kind heart who was always willing to help others. His greatest joys were watching his children and grandchildren at their various sports and activities, traveling with family and members of the Castle Island Association and sharing stories and laughs with his friends and family, Merrymount neighbors and fellow members of the BFD Liar’s Club.

He is survived by his devoted wife Elizabeth “Betsy” (Evans) Canavan of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, three sons, Paul and his wife Joanie of Milton, Brian and his wife Joanie of Milton, and Barry and his wife Lisa of Rockland. Proud Papa to Liam, Caitlin, Caroline, Jordan and Jacklyn Canavan all of Milton. He was the son of the late Joseph Michael and Mary (Bergh) and the loving brother of the late Edward Canavan and his wife Mary, the late Mary Mogan and her late husband John, the late Irene Shea and her husband Thomas, Joseph Canavan and his late wife Kathleen, the late Rita Jansky and her late husband Andrew, as well as an uncle to many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to his Merrymount neighbors, Mass General Hospital doctors and nurses, and the compassionate team at Season’s Hospice Milton who provided support, care and guidance during his final days. He will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Funeral Mass will be private and burial to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Memorial donations may be made to Boston Firefighters Relief Fund, 115 Southampton St., Boston, MA 02118 or online at bfdrelief.org.