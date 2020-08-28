Paul F. Gerrior, 86

Paul F. Gerrior, age 86, of Holbrook, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully Aug. 26 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in and raised in Quincy, Paul graduated from Quincy High School. Paul later enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. For many years Paul worked as a machine operator for Proctor and Gamble for over 40 years.

Paul had many passions including gardening and working in his yard, working on his cars and woodworking, however, spending time with family around the pool is what brought him the most joy. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, Paul will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

Paul was the husband of the late Frances M. (Allsopp) Gerrior. Loving father of Mary H. Demakis and her husband John of Holbrook, Ann F. Shdeed and her husband John of Holbrook, Jean M. Doherty and her husband Gerry of Plymouth, Paul F. Gerrior, Jr. and his wife Cindy of Brockton and the late Raymond F. Gerrior. Devoted brother of Dorothy Eagles of Braintree and the late Arlene McCormack and Raymond Gerrior. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, a visitation period will be held on Saturday, August 29, from 8:30 – 10:30 AM at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (RT. 37), Holbrook. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM in the Funeral Home and burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Dana-Farber Community Cancer Center, 101 Columbian St, South Weymouth, MA 02190.