Paul F. Johnson, 72, of Quincy passed away Tuesday October 13, 2020 after a short illness.

Son of the late Francis and Paula Johnson. Former husband of Catherine Johnson. Beloved father of Melinda (Johnson) Parsons of Kingston, and her former husband Harold Parsons, Jr. Grandfather of Victoria and Emelia Parsons and the late Julia Parsons. Brother of Mary Johnson, Beth Harvey and her husband Steven, and the late Peter and Gregory Johnson. Brother in law of Kathleen Johnson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Vietnam War. He was a retired employee as a supervisor for Howard Johnson Co in the meat commissary in Quincy.

Donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Services to be held at a later date at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

Funeral arrangements were made by MacKinnon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Whitman.