Paul F. Moody, 75

Paul F. Moody Sr, of Quincy, passed on Dec. 28 surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. He was 75.

Born in Quincy, MA, he was the son of the late James B. and Anne V. (Wojcik) Moody. Paul is survived by his wife of 53 years Karen E. (Clark) Moody, his sons, Paul F. Moody, Jr. QFD and his wife Debra of Hanover, Michael Moody and his wife Stacey of Quincy, and his three grandchildren Gavin, Caroline and Aiden. Brother- in- Law of Joseph Yout and his late wife Linda of FL, Elaine DeLuca and her husband Kenneth of Quincy and the late Nancy and Susan Clark and Brenda Norman. Paul is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A lifelong Quincy resident, Paul’s life was immersed in the city he loved. In addition to raising his family and working in his beloved hometown, he was involved in community events and organizations. He served as Scoutmaster for North Quincy Troop #38 and a member of the Quincy City Club. An active member of the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron #294, Paul assumed many roles including Chaplain and Squadron Commander. In 2009, he founded Flags for Veterans Island in Fort Square. Honoring the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country, the Island that began with 10 flags is now home to over 400 flags and countless memorial bricks. In 2012, Paul was awarded the Henry W. Bosworth Memorial Citizenship Award for his charitable services to the City of Quincy.

When not volunteering, Paul’s favorite hobby was decorating his home, for every and any holiday. In his youth he played baseball and basketball for the Koch Club, where he later coached. He and his softball team formed the North Quincy Young People’s Association wanting to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital. Paul was an assistant coach for the North Quincy Apaches in the Quincy Youth Football League. An avid sports fan, Paul enjoyed watching his 3 grandchildren play the games he loved and was proud to be their Grampy.

Relative and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St. on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 4 -8 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 9:45 a.m. in the funeral home, prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul can be made to Creutzfelt-Jacob Disease Foundation https://cjdfoundation.org/donate.