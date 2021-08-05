Paul Francis Patrick O’Neill, 78

Paul Francis Patrick O’Neill of Quincy and Punta Gorda, Florida passed away unexpectedly in his Quincy home on Tuesday August 3, 2021 at the age of 78.

Paul was a well known and well loved man. Everywhere he went, he knew someone. He was a retired pipe insulation technician at Union Local 6 and belonged to the Sons of Italy in Weymouth, Elks Club in Quincy, The Moose Club in Port Charlotte, FL, American Legion and Deep Creek Country Club in Punta Gorda, FL, and the South Shore Country Club in Hingham. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was the beloved husband of 40 years to Charlene O’Neill and loving son to James G. and Florence (Heffernan) O’Neill. Loving father of Kelley O’Neill of NH and Kathleen M. O’Neill of Maine, Loving grandfather to his two grandchildren: David O’Neill-Pratt and Madison O’Neill-Pratt both of NH. Paul is survived by his faithful adoring companion “Spike O’Neill” his 14 year old Pomeranian as well as several extended family members to include but not limited to-nieces and nephews: Kristina Rosario, Cindy Rosario, Crystal Rosario, Louis Rosario Jr., Keley LeBlanc-Stanton, Mark O’Neill, Joeseph, Owen and Eric O’Neill all of CA. Paul was also the Godfather to Several friends and family members children. He was predeceased by his six brothers: Arthur J O’Neill, James O’Neill, Donald G. O’Neill, Raymond O’Neill, Joeseph O’Neill and John O’Neill, and one sister Beverly O’Neill. Godfather to Beth Clancy, Maria Coeroiello- Cullen, Kelly LeBlanc- Stanton, and Michael Gill.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. I n lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or to the ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.