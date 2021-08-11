Paul G. Kennedy, 92, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully at Mount Carmel Care Center in Lenox while receiving hospice care and surrounded by his family on Saturday August 7, 2021.

Paul was born in Boston and the son of the late John Kennedy and Sarah (Glancey) Kennedy. Paul grew up in North Quincy and graduated from North Quincy High School Class of 1946. While in High School, Paul played football, enjoyed sailing at the Squantum Yacht Club and during the winter he enjoyed skiing with his brothers and friends at the Old Colony Ski Club in Franconia, NH.

In his late teens, he entered into the United States Army and served his country for 2 years during the Korean War while stationed in Georgia. After his military service Paul went to work for his family business, and then he started The All-White Potato Company with his brother Ivan. All-White Potato Company was located on Penn Street in Quincy and then relocated to the New Market Square/Meat Distributors area of Boston until he sold the business and retired in 1993. All-White was the family business that Paul put his heart and soul into, and he employed many friends and family for many years. One of Paul’s long-time and most loyal customers was the Morey Pearl Seafood Restaurant in Quincy, a landmark for many years on the South Shore. Paul’s son Paul Jr. and his friends affectionately referred to Paul Sr. as “The Big Potato”.

Paul had a very strong work ethic which he passed on to his three children and his grandchildren. He also had a strong entrepreneurial spirit and love of showmanship. He owned several businesses along with The All-White Potato Company, including The New England Ski Show that he started in the mid ‘60s and sold in 1970. Paul brought in world renowned skiers like Stein Eriksen to headline the event, and many Northeast, Canadian, and several European ski resorts and ski equipment companies each fall at the Hynes Auditorium to advance the awareness and build excitement around the ski industry in those early days. Paul hired the legendary Warren Miller to make a ski promotion film of a “ski hot dogger” doing cliff jumps at Tuckerman’s Ravine in NH, that was shown to The Ski Show attendees at the Hynes.

Paul also loved to tell the story when he came up with the idea to build an industrial strength ski jump with white plastic bristles for artificial snow, employing the help of an industrial bristle manufacturer in NH. The ski jump was set up just inside the entrance of the Hynes Auditorium and professional “hot dog” skiers (early day extreme skiers) would jump over the crowd at The Ski Show. The hot doggers would schuss down the white bristle ski jump launch, jump over the crowd as they were walking into the Hynes, and safely land on the matching white bristle landing pad. What could go wrong? That was Paul, always looking for excitement and entrepreneurial opportunities to have fun while making money and connecting people.

In the early 1980″s Paul jumped on the technology wave and started the Boston franchise of Action Telex, a competitor of Western Union. Action Telex Boston was based out of an extra office at All-White Potato Company in Boston, offering local companies the service to send Telex correspondence messages to points all over the world for a fee. Always one to strive to preserve the value of an investment, Paul was fortunate to quickly sell his Action Telex franchise when he saw the advent of the fax machine at a local Boston food industry conference.

Paul continued his love for sailing and skiing throughout his life. He proudly talked about winning the First Place Trophy with the “Silver Fox Sailing Crew” with his cousin Don MacGilvray and his crew during the 1995 New England Sailing Championship.

Paul was very proud of his Irish heritage, he could have a tough exterior at times, and he had a kind heart. Paul was also very proud of and loved his family. They were the foundation of all that was important to him. They will remember all the fun memories they created over the years.

Paul was the beloved husband of 58 years to the late Rose I. (Volpe) Kennedy. He was the devoted father of Paul Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Maria, Melissa Kennedy and her husband Joe Maleady, and the late Kristen Kennedy and her life partner Tracee Whitley who survives. Paul was the loving grandfather of Vincent and Ian Kennedy. Paul is pre-deceased by his two brothers and two sisters Ivan, David, Joan and Anne. Paul is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Friday, August 13 from 9:30-10:30am in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church at 11am. Burial will be private. At the family’s request, mask will be required to keep everyone safe.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kristen C. Kennedy Memorial Fund, funding college bound art students at Braintree High School, 449 East High St., Suite 112, Lexington, KY 40507 or see bgcf.org.

Donations may also be made to the Pan Mass Challenge c/o Dana Farber Cancer Research, 450 Brookline Ave Boston, MA 02215 or visit pmc.org/pk0093.