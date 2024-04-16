Paul J. Bandera, 62

Paul J. Bandera, age 62, of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, April 15, 2024 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in the comfort of his loving family.

Paul was born in Boston and raised in Quincy Point. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1980. He lived in Lakeville, Hanover, and Quincy.

He worked as a salesman in the advertising industry for many years.

Paul enjoyed sports, especially basketball and golf. He was a member of Furnace Brook Golf Club in Quincy for over twenty years. Paul loved music and was a fan of The Beatles.

He was charismatic and known for his outgoing personality. In high school, he was recognized as the friendliest in his class. Paul was caring, loving, and well-liked.

In 2021, Paul was inducted into the Quincy-North Quincy Football Hall of Fame, having played tight end on the 1980 Quincy High football team. His trophy was presented in an intimate ceremony with teammates and friends from the committee.

Paul was devoted to his children, always supporting their many sporting events, activities, and accomplishments.

Beloved father of Nina M. Bandera of Quincy, Alexandra Bandera and her partner Tyler Coyne, Julia Bandera, and Sophia Bandera, all of Lakeville.

Loving grandfather of Lincoln Paul Coyne.

Cherished son of Robert “Tony” Bandera of Walpole and the late MaryEllen (McArdle) Bandera. He was also predeceased by his second mother, Ann Bandera.

One of six siblings, Paul was the dear brother of Susan Messinger and her husband Ronnie of Hanover, Marie Kayes and her husband George of Weymouth, John Bandera and his wife Christine of Hingham, James “Jimmy” Bandera and his wife Karen of Duxbury, and Robert “Bobby” Bandera and his wife Ellen of Marshfield.

Paul is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Former husband of Cheryl (Albino) Bandera of Lakeville and Kathleen E. Picardi-Bandera of Hanover. Kathy remained close, as a loving friend and caretaker.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, April 18, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the McLean Hospital, Developmental Office, 115 Mill Street, MS 126, Belmont, MA 02478 (kindly note on the check that the gift is intended for the Harvard Brain Tissue Center). Paul donated his brain to advance research and inform the development of new and more effective treatments against Alzheimer’s disease.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.