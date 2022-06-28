Paul J. DeAngelo of Scituate, originally from Quincy, passed away on Saturday June 25th, The feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and was surrounded by his loving family. Paul was the devoted husband to his late wife Theresa (Palano), cherished father of Marisa DeAngelo of Quincy, Domenic DeAngelo and his wife Lisa of Marshfield, Paul J DeAngelo Jr and his wife Kathy of West Bridgewater, Joseph DeAngelo and his partner Steven DeFrancesco of Boston, and Jennifer Hoey and her husband Jay of Norwell. Brother of the late Benny, Jimmy, Salvatore, Connie, Rosie, Vincent, and Joseph.

Paul was the devoted “Nono” to Paul, Kori, Liberty, James, Domenic, Jaxon, Joseph, and Julian, and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Paul grew-up in the West End of Boston, and in 1959 he married the love of his life Theresa Palano. They moved to Quincy in 1959, where they raised their family for over 60 years before moving to Scituate in 2013. Paul enjoyed his weekends working in the family business in Haymarket in the North End for many years. Paul was a fantastic cook, and avid gardener, had a strong work ethic, a witty sense of humor ,but most of all he was a devoted Husband, father, and grandfather. We miss you dad!!

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, June 29 from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 30 prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Christine’s Church, Marshfield, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Scituate.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.