Paul J. Dooley, 78

Paul J. Dooley, age 78, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth.

Paul was born in Boston, raised in Dorchester, and lived in Quincy for most of his life. He attended Saint Coletta’s School in Hanover and the Patrick O’Hearn School in Dorchester.

He worked for many years with Work Inc. in Dorchester where he made many friendships.

Paul loved bowling and watching the Boston Red Sox.

Beloved son of the late John J. and Mary R. (Fitzpatrick) Dooley.

Dear brother of John F. Dooley of Quincy, Judith M. O’Brien and her husband James of Quincy, and Diane T. Dooley of Maui, Hawaii. Paul is also survived by a niece, nephews, and their families.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to Work, Inc., 25 Beach St., Dorchester, MA 02122.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.