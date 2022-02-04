Paul J. Killilea, 75

Paul J. Killilea, age 75, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, in the comfort of his loving family.

Paul was born in Cambridge, to the late Mark S. and Mary L. (Malone) Killilea. He was raised and educated in Arlington, and Dorchester and was a graduate of Roslindale High School, Class of 1965. He had lived in Quincy for forty-six years, previously in Waterbury, Conn.

He was employed as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for over twenty years, having worked in the Canton office where he was involved with the community and made many friendships.

Paul proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era, attaining the rank of Sergeant.

He enjoyed golf and was an avid Boston sports fan.

Paul loved the ocean, and family trips to York Beach, Maine, where he delighted in swimming at both Long Sands Beach and Short Sands Beach.

Most of all, Paul was dedicated to his family, especially his loving wife, children, and grandson.

Beloved husband for fifty-three years of Eileen M. (Rivet) Killilea.

Devoted father of Laurie A. Killilea of Weymouth, John P. Killilea and his wife Kerrilee of Braintree.

Cherished grandfather of Kyle.

One of four siblings, Paul was the brother of Mark Killilea of Sutton and was predeceased by Elana Killilea and Terri Incatasciato. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Paul’s Life will take place at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.