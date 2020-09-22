Paul J. Kobzik of Quincy died unexpectedly Sept. 18.

Born in Stoneham and raised in Medford, Mr. Kobzik graduated from Medford High School. He was a tile setter by trade and owned and operated Cubby Tile for the last ten years.

Mr. Kobzik loved to spend time at the beach, particularly Nantasket Beach and the beaches of New Hampshire. He was an avid New England sports fan. He particularly enjoyed spending time with family, specifically his nieces and nephews.

Beloved husband of Patricia M. (Rouillard) Kobzik. Loving son of the late Stanley and Anastasia (Strecha) Kobzik. Brother of John Kobzik and his wife Donna of Windham, NH and Peter Kobzik and his wife Debra of SC. Son-in-law of the late Theodore and June (Cantelli) Rouillard. Brother-in-law of Debra and her husband George Elder of Quincy and the late Teddy Rouillard. Paul is survived by his nieces, nephews, friends and his purebred chihuahua Oliver.

Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, East Milton Square, Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Funeral service private.

Memorial donations may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.