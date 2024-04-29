Paul J. Kodad, Jr., 84, passed away on April 23, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Born in Boston and raised in Dorchester, Paul was the second of five children born to the late B. Natalie (Conroy) and Paul J. Kodad, Sr.

Paul proudly served his country in the US Air Force and later worked as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service for 20 years before retiring. He greatly enjoyed candlepin bowling over a fifty year span, and was one of the top bowlers wherever he competed. Paul was also an avid Red Sox fan to which he held season tickets.

In his later years, he greatly enjoyed singing with the Holy Trinity Choir. He was a devout Catholic attending weekly Mass and was a regular at the Wednesday evening Rosary and Adoration services at Our Lady of Good Counsel church of Holy Trinity Parish, where he was also a member of the Holy Name Society.

Paul leaves his sister Natalie Kodad, with whom he shared a home, and was the brother of the late; William F. Kodad, James G. Kodad and John P. Kodad. He is survived by four nephews; James M. Kodad, Paul W. Kodad, John P. Kodad and Michael C. Kodad.

A Celebration of Life and Prayer Service is scheduled for Monday April 29, 2024 from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy, with Father Martin Dzengeleski, Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, officiating. Interment with military honors to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard Street, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to: Holy Trinity Parish, 237 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Paul will be greatly missed. Please include Paul and his sister, Natalie, in your prayers.

Funeral arrangements are under the compassionate care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For information and online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.