Paul J. McGrath, 58

Paul J. McGrath, age 58, of Braintree, formerly of North Quincy, died unexpectedly Jan. 31.

Born in Boston, Paul grew up in Quincy and graduated from Archbishop Williams High School. He later went on to attend West Point and UMass Boston.

For the last 35 years, Paul worked as a network analyst at State Street Bank in Quincy and Boston. In his free time, he had a passion for sports and all the Boston sports teams. He enjoyed playing football, hockey, as well as track and field (shot put) in high school. He also was a regular at many sports events of his kids.

Spending time with his family and friends is what brought him the most joy. A devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend, Paul will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Jean M. (Houten) McGrath. Loving father of Matthew P. McGrath and Bridgette V. McGrath both of Braintree. Dear son of Gerald E. McGrath of Lexington and the late Virginia (Dunn) McGrath. Devoted brother of Gerald E. McGrath and his wife Karin of NC, Michael F. McGrath and his wife Nikki of NM, Kevin J. McGrath of Quincy and the late Timothy J. McGrath. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, February 5th from 4:00 – 8:00 PM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree.

A Private Funeral Mass will be held Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Work Inc., 25 Beach St., Dorchester, MA 02122.

For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit cartwrightfuneral.com.