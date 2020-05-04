Paul J. McMahon, of Quincy, died unexpectedly at home on April 5, 2020.

Paul and his family moved to Quincy from Randolph when he was three years old. Paul graduated from North Quincy High School in 1979 and Massachusetts Maritime Academy in 1983. He served in the Naval Reserves and retired from Sarnafil in Canton.

Paul was a member of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy Alumni, and he supported ChildFund International, he enjoyed skiing and was an avid sports fan. Paul was a devoted parishioner at St. Ann’s Church in Quincy. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Loving brother of Kevin F. McMahon and his wife Joan of Bedford, NH, Stephen A. McMahon of Weymouth, Brian J. McMahon of Meriden, NH, Gerald R. McMahon of Weymouth, and Carol J. Morin-Dragon and her husband Donald Dragon of Daytona Beach, FL. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Joan (Cronin) McMahon and his sister Kathleen M. Mormino. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Kevin Mormino, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, and by his aunt Maryellen Monteith and her husband William.

Services will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Paul’s memory to the charity of your choice or to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy Sea Term Scholarships in memory of Paul McMahon ’83. MMA donations can be made online at maritime.edu/give or mailed to: Advancement Office, MMA, 101 Academy Drive, Buzzards Bay, MA 02532.

Although we cannot gather together with Paul’s family at this time, friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.